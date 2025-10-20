Peaceful dialogue only solution to ethnic conflict: Manipur Police chief

Imphal, Oct 20 (PTI) Manipur Police DGP Rajiv Singh said that peaceful dialogue is the only solution to resolve the ethnic conflict in the state.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 134th Raising Day in Imphal on Sunday, the DGP said, "These are very challenging times, but we have been trying to tackle them with the best possible strength, and with the cooperation of everyone." Singh said there has been a lot of damage to properties and people, and normal life has been disrupted.

"There are problems which we are trying to solve at the earliest because we also want peace and normalcy as quickly as possible...Things have improved in the last one-and-a-half years," Singh said.

Violence, deaths and injuries have come down, he said.

"There are sporadic incidents of arson and firing, but the security forces are alert and everybody is on the job to see that nothing escalates," the DGP said.

"I request communities on both sides to come forward with suggestions and try to talk it out. The only solution to this problem is peaceful dialogue between both communities (Meitei and Kuki) by taking into account all the stakeholders," the DGP said.

He also said that the Manipur Police is a civilian-friendly force.

There have been instances where the security forces have not pushed themselves because otherwise, it would have resulted in a lot of damage to innocent civilians, the officer said.

Earlier, addressing a gathering at the 1st Manipur Rifles parade ground, Singh said, "As many as 3,014 illegal arms and 30,000 rounds of ammunition have been recovered, while over 1,000 illegally possessed arms along with 15,000 rounds of ammunition have been surrendered before security forces over the past year." He added that 445 IEDs and 809 hand grenades were recovered over the past year, during which 26 insurgents were detained under the National Security Act.

In view of the ethnic strife, the Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

The Manipur Police celebrated its 134th Raising Day on Sunday with parade shows, a statement said on Monday.

"The Manipur Police on Sunday celebrated its 134th Raising Day with a parade at 1MR (Manipur Rifles) Ground with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla gracing the function as the chief guest," it said.

Twelve contingents of Manipur Police took part in the parade along with a skill show by sports personnel of Manipur Police, it said.

Additional SP Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who had won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad in August 2025 and a silver medal at the World Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Norway's Forde, was also presented with a special award, it said.

"DGP Manipur announced that the Governor-in-Council has recently approved a proposal of the PHQ (police headquarters) regarding the revision of the annual uniform allowance for Manipur Police Service (MPS) officers and Junior Commissioned Officers (Inspectors, Subedars, Sub-Inspectors, and Jemadars) to Rs 8,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively," the statement said, adding the present uniform allowance which was implemented in 1989 had remained unchanged for the past 36 years.

It also said Kangpokpi Police Station has been awarded the DGP Manipur Trophy for Best Police Station, 2025.