Peaceful polling in Bihar, 48 pc voter turnout in four LS seats

Patna, Apr 19 (PTI) First phase of Lok Sabha polls in four constituencies passed off peacefully in Bihar on Friday, with a provisional voter turnout of 48.23 per cent, almost five per cent less than that of the 2019 general elections, officials said.

Advertisment

The prevailing heatwave condition could be a possible reason for the low voter turnout, they said.

In Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada and Jamui seats, voters sealed the fate of 38 candidates, including former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi.

“Voting began at 7 am amid tight security. After the deadline for voting ended at 6 pm, around 48.23 per cent voter turnout was recorded. But this figure is provisional,” said H R Srinivasa, Chief Electoral Officer.

Advertisment

Gaya registered 52 per cent polling, Aurangabad 50 per cent, Jamui 50 per cent and Nawada 41.50 per cent.

The total voter turnout in these four Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections was 53.47 per cent.

Asked about the reason for the low turnout, the CEO said, "We are analysing this. But the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state might be one of the reasons".

Advertisment

Srinivasa told reporters that polling was by and large peaceful.

"Officials engaged in polling duty received minor complaints that were immediately resolved," the CEO said.

Adequate forces were deployed to check any untoward incidents in the constituencies.

Advertisment

“We took the assistance of the Indian Air Force in ferrying polling officials with the help of helicopter in the affected Chakar Bandha forest in Aurangabad district,” he added.

He said voters boycotted polling at seven booths in Aurangabad and Nawada because of certain local issues.

Altogether eight candidates are in the fray in Nawada, though the contest is primarily between Vivek Thakur, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP seeking entry into the Lok Sabha, and RJD's Shravan Kushwaha.

Advertisment

There are 14 candidates in Gaya, including former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, an NDA ally, who is just a few months shy of turning 80.

Seven candidates are contesting in Jamui. The main contest, though, is between two debutantes - Arun Bharti of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Archana Ravidas of RJD.

In Aurangabad, nine candidates, including sitting BJP MP Sushil Kumar Singh, who is aiming at a fourth consecutive term are in the fray. PTI PKD NN