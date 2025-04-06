Peaceful Ram Navami in Bengal amidst tight security; Suvendu lays Ram temple foundation in Nandigram

Kolkata, April 6 (PTI) Ram Navami celebrations across West Bengal passed off peacefully on Sunday, with high-profile rallies and vibrant processions held under tight security, as police reported no incidents of violence despite armed displays with swords and maces in some areas.

With the assembly elections a year away, the political undertones of this year's Ram Navami celebrations were unmistakable, as both the BJP and the TMC mobilised large crowds and saw active participation from their top leaders in the festivities.

In a politically charged move ahead of the 2026 state polls, Leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari laid the foundation stone for a Ram temple at Sonachura village in Nandigram, turning the epicentre of the 2007 land agitation into a fresh battleground for Hindutva politics in Purba Medinipur.

"The situation in the state remained peaceful and there was not a single incident to disrupt law and order. Everything was covered and it was incident-free," ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim told PTI.

The celebrations began on Sunday morning with colourful processions, chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', and vibrant displays of devotion, as thousands of devotees thronged streets across the state waving saffron flags, playing devotional music, and showcasing elaborate tableaux depicting scenes from the Ramayana.

While armed rallies featuring swords and maces were taken out in Bardhaman district, Kakinara and Barasat in North 24 Parganas, there were no reports of violence.

Shamim said police would examine CCTV footage and take necessary action wherever participants were seen carrying weapons.

Security deployment will continue in Kolkata and other parts of the state for the next 24 hours, and in districts where Ram Navami processions are scheduled till April 12.

In sensitive areas like Purulia, Asansol, and Durgapur — especially in light of upcoming Mahavir Jayanti and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations — forces will remain on high alert.

Over 2,000 Ram Navami rallies were held across West Bengal, including more than 60 in Kolkata, according to Hindutva groups.

Around 6,000 police personnel were deployed, with drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, and quick response teams at key locations.

With memories of past communal tensions and recent attacks on Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, the administration enforced unprecedented security arrangements to maintain peace.

After laying the foundation stone for a Ram temple, Adhikari said, "We are peace-loving people and will never do anything that violates the law." He added that there was no need to create hype around the celebrations and claimed the issue had been needlessly politicised, saying, "Ram Navami is usually observed peacefully." Senior BJP leaders participated in the celebrations across the state.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar joined the 'Anjani Putra Sena' rally in Shibpur, Howrah, while MP Saumitra Khan showcased his 'lathi khela' (stick drill) skills at a procession in Bankura.

In New Town near Kolkata, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee got into a verbal altercation with police after her rally was stopped by barricades.

She attempted to move ahead despite objections, with party leader Arjun Singh present at the scene. A similar standoff occurred in Keshtopur, but Chatterjee continued marching.

TMC MLA Shaukat Molla participated in a Ram Navami rally in Bhangar, while ABVP supporters defied university authorities to organise a Ram Puja inside Jadavpur University technology building. They set up a makeshift podium with a clay idol of Lord Ram and held prayer ceremonies on the campus.

In Malda, a minority-dominated district, Ram Navami witnessed a heartwarming display of communal harmony as members of the Muslim community stood shoulder-to-shoulder with their Hindu neighbours during the processions.

In a significant shift from its earlier stance dismissing Ram Navami as a predominantly North Indian phenomenon, the TMC actively participated in this year's celebrations.

Senior leaders including veteran MP Sougata Roy and Baranagar MLA Sayantika Bandopadhyay were seen at Ram Navami rallies.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, MLA Vivek Gupta, and others joined processions in central Kolkata, signalling a notable change in the party's approach to the festival.

The political undercurrents of this year's celebrations were evident as both the BJP and the ruling TMC mobilised large crowds.

The BJP claimed that over 1.5 crore Hindus would participate in the celebrations this year, with more than 2,000 rallies across the state.

"Ram Navami is celebrated across the state, no matter the efforts to stop it. The celebrations should be peaceful, and any attempts to disturb the processions will not be tolerated. The people have understood the need for Hindu unity," Majumdar said.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP of using religious festivities like Ram Navami to polarise voters ahead of the elections.

"We believe in the peaceful coexistence of all communities, castes and creeds. While we support participating in every festival, we are firmly against creating disturbances in the name of religion," he said, alleging that the BJP has been trying to disrupt harmony under the guise of celebration.

Governor CV Ananda Bose, after visiting a Ram temple in central Kolkata and interacting with the public, thanked the people for ensuring a peaceful celebration, saying the joint efforts of the state government, political parties and the Raj Bhavan had paid off. PTI AMR/SCH/PNT/SMY RBT PNT MNB