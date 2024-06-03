Peaceful repoll at two booths in West Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) Repolling was held on Monday at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, officials said.

Voter turnout at the booth in Deganga in Barasat constituency was 75.17 per cent, while that at the booth in Kakdwip in Mathurapur seat was 80.46 per cent.

"Repolling was peaceful in both booths. There was no untoward incident," an official of the CEO's office told PTI.

The repolling started at 7 am and was closed at 6 pm, they said.

The decision of repolling was taken on Sunday based on reports of the returning officers, district election officers and observers concerned, officials said.

Voting in the two constituencies of Mathurapur and Barasat was held on June 1 during the seventh phase of polling for the Lok Sabha election.