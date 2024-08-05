Peacocks died of heat stroke in Palam in June, no disease found: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The 27 peacocks found dead at the Palam air base in June had succumbed to heat stroke and a post-mortem revealed they had no disease, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

He said the Central government is very concerned about the protection of the country's national bird and has taken several steps.

The government has designated two sanctuaries in south India for peacocks, he said during Question Hour.

"Twenty-seven peacocks died during the summer. Their postmortem were done and no disease was found. The peacocks died due to heat stroke," he said.

The minister said there are three types of peacocks. Those found in India are also available in Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Another type is found in China, Cambodia and some other Asian countries and the third species in Congo.

"According to international reports, the peacocks found in India is the safest. Those found in China and other Asian countries are in the category of endangered while those found in Congo are severely threatened," he said.

Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also very much concerned about the protection of the national bird.