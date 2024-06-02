Pedalling for GPS art: 300-strong Indore group creates bicycle pattern on eve of World Bicycle Day

Indore, Jun 2 (PTI) A group of 300 cyclists in Indore in Madhya Pradesh drew the pattern of a bicycle on a Global Positioning System, widely called GPS art, on Sunday on the eve of World Bicycle Day.

This kind of art involves taking a pre-determined route with the help of a GPS device to create a large-scale pattern, which is then visualised using an app by overlaying it as a line on an area map.

"A total of 300 cyclists, including 45 women, pedalled 25 kilometres on a predetermined route to draw the shape of a bicycle on GPS. We passed through wide roads and narrow alleys. We had been toiling for the past four months to achieve this feat," Amol Wadhwani, head of a group called 'The Pedal Enthusiasts', told PTI.

"The aim was to organise a unique activity on the occasion of World Bicycle Day. The route started and ended near Gandhi Hall here," he added.

In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day, and the event is now associated with promoting a healthy lifestyle. PTI HWP LAL BNM