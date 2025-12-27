Peddler arrested in west Delhi's Sultanpuri with around 10 gm of heroin

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a woman with over nine grams of heroin in her possession in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, an officer said on Saturday.

The arrest was made on Thursday by a patrol team.

The woman was surrounded by a small crowd and carrying a white polythene bag on the Nangloi-Sultanpuri road.

"On sensing the presence of the police, the crowd dispersed immediately and the woman also attempted to flee. However, the alert police team chased and apprehended her," a police officer said.

The polythene bag was found to be carrying six small pouches of a suspicious substance, which turned out to be heroin in a test.

Upon weighing, its total quantity was found to be 9.14 grams.

Police also seized Rs 4,200 in cash, which they said were proceeds from the sale of the contraband.

The woman was arrested and booked under the NDPS Act, a law she had earlier also been booked under, police said.

On Friday, police raided her house to find 12 syringes, 12 needles, 12 vials of Evils and 12 buprenorphine tablets.

"Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other associates involved in the drug supply chain," police said. PTI SSJ VN VN