Peddler arrested with heroin worth Rs 80 lakh near Nepal border in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal and the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a suspected drug smuggler from the Rupaidiha area bordering Nepal and seized 100 grams of heroin worth about Rs 80 lakh, an official here said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the police stopped a man near Chauri Kutia Morh Bagh in Rupaidiha on Sunday, Deputy Commandant of the SSB's 42nd Battalion Dilip Kumar said.

The man was searched and 100 grams of heroin wrapped in polythene was seized, Kumar said.

The drug recovered is worth Rs 80 lakh in the international market, he added.

A case has been registered against Gopal Nishad from Subhanpurva village in the district's Ramgaon area under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he further said.

Nishad said during interrogation that he received the contraband from an Indian man named Lalu and that he was supposed to deliver it to an unidentified Nepali man, who would sell it in small quantities, Kumar told reporters. PTI COR NAV OZ SZM