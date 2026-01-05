Peddler held in Jharkhand, brown sugar worth over Rs 3 lakh seized

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jan 5 (PTI) A 44-year-old female drug peddler was arrested with brown sugar valued at over Rs 3 lakh from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a police officer said on Monday.

The arrest was made on Sunday evening during a checking drive near Hasadungri bridge under Kapali outpost police limit.

The police had tried to intercept a suspicious two-wheeler, but the rider managed to escape. Later, she was apprehended near a brick kiln in Hasadungri, the police officer said.

During a search, 15.99 grams of brown sugar estimated to worth Rs 3.20 lakhs was recovered from the two-wheeler. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against her.

The accused was forwarded to judicial custody on Monday, the police officer added.