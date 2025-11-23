Drug peddler held with Yaba tablets worth over Rs 50 lakh in Assam

Guwahati: A suspected drug peddler has been arrested in Assam with Yaba tablets worth over Rs 50 lakh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The operation was carried out in South Salmara district, he said.

“Acting on intel, @SSalmaraPolice raided a hideout, seizing 10,200 Yaba tablets worth Rs 51L,” Sarma said in a post on X on Saturday evening.

“In Assam, @assampolice moves faster than Flash — criminals only move to custody!” the CM asserted.

Acting on intel, @SSalmaraPolice raided a hideout, seizing 10,200 Yaba tablets worth ₹51L. The poison peddler got arrested before finishing his “villain entry.”



In Assam, @assampolice moves faster than Flash — criminals only move to custody! 🚨



#AssamAgainstDrugspic.twitter.com/YfY2Rm0YTq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 22, 2025

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as it contains methamphetamine, a powerful and addictive stimulant.