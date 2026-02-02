Peddlers of illogical arguments becoming politically irrelevant: Naqvi slams Oppn's Budget criticism

Rampur (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) Taking a swipe at the opposition for criticising the Union Budget, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said some people have been reduced to being "peddlers of illogical arguments" and claimed that "these troublemakers" are becoming politically irrelevant.

Naqvi said the Union Budget 2026 is a "gazette of a self-reliant India" and a robust document of resolve to realise the phenomenal potential of a developed India.

"Even amid the global hardship and recession, the strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good governance has continuously sustained the strong and successful journey of the Indian economy with credibility and stability by overcoming the external turmoil and internal disruptions," he told reporters here.

On the criticism of the Budget by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and some other opposition parties, Naqvi said some people have been "reduced to peddlers of illogical arguments due to their intellectual bankruptcy".

"Therefore, these hit-and-run troublemakers are becoming politically irrelevant," the former Union minister said.

"The BJP has overcome decades of political intolerance and untouchability, and become a global brand of good governance, stability and inclusive empowerment," he claimed.

Naqvi said some political parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, are becoming a "laboratory of losers".

"The power-hungry sultans are being wiped out from electoral battlefield due to their feudal lynching of Constitutional institutions," he alleged.

Naqvi said the strength of Prime Minister Modi's good governance cannot be shattered by the Opposition’s arrogance and anarchy.

The Congress is a "sinking ship" of a dynasty and even the "support of a bicycle cannot save it as the bicycle itself is punctured", Naqvi said taking a swipe at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, whose election symbol is bicycle.