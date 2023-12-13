Peddlers using online parcel delivery apps to send drugs to customers: Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 (PTI) Online parcel delivery services are being used by peddlers in Odisha to send drugs to their customers, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The modus operandi is being studied by the police and necessary counter strategies will be devised, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi said.

"We have noticed that peddlers are using online parcel delivery services in some areas to send drugs. In such cases, the service provider has no right to check what is being sent," he said on the sidelines of the first meeting of the state-level 'Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan' committee.

At the meeting, organised by the Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs Department (SSEPD), it was decided to organise awareness drives to educate youths about the demerits of use of drugs.

Special focus should be given on campaigns through social media, and sportspersons, youth icons and civil society organisations should be roped in for the drive, SSEPD principal secretary Bishnupada Sethi said.

In Odisha, 15 districts were covered under the 'Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan' in the first phase, and now, it has been extended to all 30 districts, officials said. PTI BBM BBM SOM