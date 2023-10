Pune, Oct 6 (PTI) A man was killed and two others were injured after a speeding car hit them in Narayan Peth area here on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place near the Z Bridge which connects Narayan Peth to Deccan Gymkhana around 10.30 pm.

The car also hit an autorickshaw, injuring two people, said an official. PTI SPK KRK