Pedestrian hit by serial actor’s car dies

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 2 (PTI): A lottery vendor who was seriously injured after being hit by a car allegedly driven by serial actor Siddharth Prabhu here has succumbed to his injuries, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Thankaraj (60), a native of Tamil Nadu.

The accident occurred on Christmas Eve near the Nattakom Government College junction on the MC Road in Kottayam, when the car driven by Prabhu rammed knocked down Thankaraj, who was walking along the road.

He was immediately rushed to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment. He succumbed to his injuries late on Thursday, police said.

The actor was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, and the vehicle was being driven at high speed. Following the accident, Siddharth Prabhu reportedly got into a verbal altercation with local residents, which later escalated into a scuffle, police added.

Police reached the spot, took the actor into custody and later released him on bail.

Chingavanam police, which registered a case in this connection, will alter the charges in view of Thankaraj's death, officials said.