Pedestrian killed after construction trolley falls on him in Bhiwandi

Thane, Oct 22 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was killed when a construction trolley fell on him from a building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in the Subhash Nagar locality of Bhiwandi town on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The trolley was being installed at the construction site when it gave way and fell on the victim, Akbar Sheikh, who was walking on the road, he said.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. PTI COR ARU