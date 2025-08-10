Pedestrian killed, another hurt as SUV hits them near Gyarah Murti in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A pedestrian was killed and another injured after an SUV rammed into a pavement and hit them near the Gyarah Murti landmark in the Chanakyapuri area here on Sunday morning, police said.

Both victims were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one was declared brought dead while the other is undergoing treatment, police said.

The incident took place when a white Mahindra Thar coming from the direction of central Delhi swerved towards the pavement and struck the two men, an officer said.

Police and forensic teams inspected the spot, and the SUV driver was apprehended, he said.

The vehicle, which has an Uttar Pradesh registration number, has been seized. The New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla, visited the spot.

Investigators are probing whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. PTI BM HIG