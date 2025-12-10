Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was killed on the spot after being hit by an unidentified vehicle here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1 pm near the Navin Mandi in the Chandauli Sadar Kotwali police station area.

Station House Officer Sanjay Singh said the deceased was identified as Pujyakamal, a resident of Goswari village under the Ilia police station area. He was staying at his sister's house in Narsinghpur village, which also falls under the Sadar Kotwali jurisdiction.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI COR KIS APL