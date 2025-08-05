Pedestrian knocked down by bike dies; biker held

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) In a hit-and-run incident, a 40-year-old pedestrian was run over by a biker on busy Juhu Tara road in Santacruz, police said on Tuesday.

Police traced the biker, identified as Kinen Misquita (21), from the CCTV footage of the accident, which went viral on August 1, and arrested him on Sunday.

The incident occurred when a plumber, identified as Ganesh Shah, was trying to cross the road.

Shah suffered an injury on the back of his head and fell unconscious. He was rushed to the Cooper Hospital, where he died on Saturday, the official added.

Shah's wife stated in the FIR that her husband left home on August 1. He was brought back to his house by his friend in an injured condition. PTI ZA NSK