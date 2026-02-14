Peeragarhi triple-murder: Occultist taken to UP's Loni for reconstruction of events

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) An occultist arrested in the Peeragarhi triple-murder case was taken to Loni in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as part of the investigation, with fresh CCTV footage and material found during searches, providing new leads, police said.

Teams of the Delhi Police took accused Kamruddin to his residence in Loni to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the alleged killing of three persons and verify the evidence gathered in the case so far.

Police sources said CCTV footage dated February 8 shows the three victims arriving in the Loni area in a white car -- the same vehicle in which their bodies were later found abandoned near the Peeragarhi flyover in west Delhi.

The trio parked the car some distance away from the accused's house and walked towards it carrying a bag, officials said.

During searches at the accused's premises, the investigators found the photographs of several girls holding slips containing personal details, such as height, weight and complexion. Police suspect the accused used such criteria while allegedly calling women for rituals linked to his occult practices.

Books related to tantric rituals were also seized from the premises, officers said.

According to the investigators, the accused allegedly demanded specific physical attributes in the women he wanted involved in his so-called "tantra sadhana" and would ask clients to find such women.

The three victims were found dead inside the car on February 8 and the investigators suspect that they were poisoned as part of a ritual linked to promises of wealth.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ RC