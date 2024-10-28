Pehowa-Yamunanagar road to be made four-lane: CM Saini

Kurukshetra, Oct 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that the road from Pehowa in Kurukshetra district to Yamunanagar will be made four-lane.

It will fulfil the people's demand and also facilitate their travel to Haridwar, he said while addressing a gathering organised by BJP workers in this district.

Along with this, bypasses will be constructed in Kurukshetra and Ladwa, relieving commuters from traffic jams, said Saini, who represents Ladwa in the state assembly.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude to the people for voting the BJP back to power and also acknowledged the hard work put in by party workers in the recent assembly polls.

Soon, steps will be taken to speed up many road projects in the state, he further said.

Saini said instructions have been given to the officials that repair of roads in Ladwa constituency be completed as soon as possible.

He said solving the problem of every citizen is the top priority of the government "and our doors will remain open 24 hours for them".

Saini said as soon as he gets time, he will go to every ward, village and locality of Ladwa and thank the people for making the BJP win again.

Meanwhile, Saini also addressed another event at Kurukshetra University here.

Saini said that Ratnavali Mahotsav -- the annual cultural festival of Kurukshetra University -- serves as a remarkable platform to connect the younger generation with music, art, and culture of the state.

He highlighted that Haryana has long been a significant hub of eternal knowledge, with evidence of its cultural richness tracing back to the Vedic period.

Ratnavali Mahotsav plays a crucial role in preserving the culture and traditions rooted in this ancient era, he said.

This festival has been hosted at the university for the past 37 years, he said.

Saini said that the Kurukshetra University is among the leading universities in the country. PTI COR SUN KVK KVK