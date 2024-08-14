Pejawar Seer calls for collective awareness amid rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 14 (PTI) Senior Swamiji of Udupi Pejavar Math Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji has voiced concern over the escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and urged greater awareness and spiritual intervention to address it.

In a video message released on Tuesday, the Swamiji condemned the worsening conditions faced by Hindus, not only in Bangladesh but also within India. He emphasised the need for the Hindu community to confront these challenges and turn to prayer as a means of fostering global peace, which he suggested may be the only effective solution.

The Swamiji also highlighted a worrying trend of voices being silenced when they speak out against such atrocities. He called on society to remain vigilant and take a proactive stance in response to these injustices.

Expressing scepticism about the efficacy of relying solely on government action, the Swamiji urged citizens to focus on prayer, advocating for peace and the well-being of the world. PTI CORR AMP SS