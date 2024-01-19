Peking University to hold global symposium to mark 100th year of Tagore's visit: Chinese envoy

Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) Peking University will host a global symposium in Beijing in May to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's visit to the institution, Chinese consul general in Kolkata said on Friday.

Advertisment

Tagore, widely recognised as a world poet (Visva Kabi), visited the university on April 12, 1924, during his first trip to China.

"The preparations for a commemorative event on the 100th anniversary of his visit in May this year are underway at Peking University," Zha Liyou, the consul general of the People's Republic of China in Kolkata, told reporters during an interaction.

He also mentioned that the university plans to invite Indian scholars to participate in the symposium.

Advertisment

The consul general's office in Kolkata has recommended the participation of five scholars, including former vice-chancellors and Tagore researchers, in the symposium, according to an official.

Liyou added that the consul general's office may collaborate with Visva-Bharati University to organise commemorative programmes at 'Cheena-Bhavana' in Santiniketan, in honour of Tagore's visit.

Cheena Bhavana, the department of Chinese language and culture, was established at Visva-Bharati by Tagore and Professor Tan Yun-Shan on April 14, 1937, as per the university's website.

Advertisment

Liyou mentioned that one or two other educational institutions in China may also hold similar commemorative events.

Additionally, several institutions in Kolkata will organise programmes to acknowledge Peking University's visit.

"My office, in collaboration with local organisations, will be hosting several commemorative events here," Liyou added. PTI AMR MNB