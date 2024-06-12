Pema Khandu: Harmonizing leadership, sports and music in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Jun 12 (PTI) Pema Khandu, who will be the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row, has emerged as a prominent leader in the northeastern state, especially following a constitutional crisis in 2016 that resulted in the imposition of president's rule.

Known for his enthusiasm for sports and music, Khandu is recognized for his strategic acumen which played a crucial role in bringing the BJP to power for the first time in the northeastern state bordering China in 2016.

His political journey commenced amidst personal tragedy, with the untimely demise of his father, former Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu, in a helicopter crash in 2011. Khandu's political ascent gained momentum when he won a by-election uncontested from his father's constituency Mukto.

Serving initially as the tourism minister in Nabam Tuki's Congress government, Khandu's leadership trajectory soared following a constitutional crisis in January 2016 that led to the imposition of president's rule.

Upon the lifting of central rule, he became a minister in the Kalikho Pul-led government, supported by the BJP. However, this government was short-lived, and Tuki was restored as Chief Minister following Supreme Court intervention. Khandu subsequently became the Chief Minister in July 2016 at the age of 37.

In 2019, Khandu was re-elected from the Mukto assembly seat and assumed office as Chief Minister without political obstacles.

Beyond politics, Khandu is renowned for his cultural contributions, particularly in music. An avid music enthusiast, he enthrals audiences with renditions of classics by Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi at official gatherings.

Sports is another passion for Khandu, who actively organizes cricket tournaments and supports local athletes, nurturing talent across various disciplines including football, cricket, badminton, and volleyball.

A history graduate from Delhi's Hindu College, Khandu belongs to the Monpa tribe, primarily inhabiting Tawang and parts of West Kameng.

During the assembly polls held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, Khandu campaigned on a platform of corruption-free governance, emphasizing transparency and people-centric policies.

A Buddhist by faith, the 45-year-old Khandu has been re-elected unopposed from the Mukto seat in the border district of Tawang. PTI UPL NN