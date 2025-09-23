Pema Khandu, Vikram Misri, Imtiaz Ali among Hindu College alumni honoured

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar were among the distinguished alumni honoured by Hindu College at its 20th awards ceremony.

They were felicitated at India Habitat Centre on Sunday by the Old Students' Association (OSA) of the Delhi University college.

The event saw Supreme Court judge Justice Manmohan attending as the chief guest.

Nayar received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Misri, Khandu, and Ali were given Special Awards for their contributions to public service, governance, and cinema.

As Khandu could not attend due to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, his award was accepted by Nalong Mize, Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation.

Justice Ajay Digpaul, Samir Sinha, Vandana Gurnani, Vivek Kumar, G V Rao, Rajiv Singh, Ajay Verma, Muktesh Pardeshi, and Saket Kumar, who was recognised as a Young Achiever, were among the other alumni felicitated.

OSA President Ravi Burman said Hindu alumni have been "nation-builders for over 126 years" and announced plans to restore the historic Kashmere Gate campus and establish a Memorial Museum there. PTI MHS MHS VN VN