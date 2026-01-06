Penang eyes partnership with Karnataka for quantum technology development: Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju on Tuesday said a high-level delegation from Malaysia's Penang has expressed keen interest in partnering with the state government for the development of quantum technology.

Quantum technology draws on the principles of quantum mechanics and enables new ways of processing information.

The state science and technology minister shared the information after meeting the delegation, led by Penang Deputy Chief Minister Jagdeep Singh Deo, at Vikas Soudha earlier in the day.

Following the discussions, Deo extended an official invitation to Boseraju to visit Malaysia and Penang, officials said.

According to a statement, Boseraju, during the interaction, highlighted Karnataka’s innovations in the minor irrigation sector and its ‘waste to wealth’ initiatives, including the KC Valley (Koramangala-Challaghatta) and HN Valley (Hebbal-Nagawara) projects.

The KC Valley project is a state government initiative that uses secondary treated wastewater from Bengaluru’s sewage plants to replenish rain-fed tanks and recharge groundwater in the drought-prone Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

The HN Valley project is a similar initiative that uses treated wastewater from Bengaluru to replenish lakes and recharge groundwater in Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.

"By treating sewage water and filling tanks in drought-prone districts, we have recharged groundwater levels and supported agriculture. This is a model of sustainable development," Boseraju told the delegation.

Deo appreciated the Karnataka government’s initiatives in science and technology and elaborated on Penang’s development model.

"Though Penang is geographically small, it has emerged as a global powerhouse in the semiconductor sector. The primary reason for this success is strong industry–research collaboration, in which Penang University has played a key role," he said.

Deo explained how the university helped build a research ecosystem that directly supports industry, and suggested expanding such collaboration between Karnataka and Penang.

The invitation to Boseraju includes a visit to Penang’s university research facilities and its semiconductor ecosystem to better understand the collaborative framework and to finalise a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on human resource development.

The minister’s office said both leaders noted that while Bengaluru is at the forefront of the electronics sector, Penang is witnessing rapid growth in the semiconductor industry.

They agreed that synergy between the two ecosystems would create significant opportunities for both regions.

The Penang delegation also commended the state government’s efforts to nurture quantum technology and promote scientific temper among the youth.

Significantly, the delegation expressed interest in becoming part of Karnataka's 'quantum action plan'.

The key components of the plan include integrating quantum education at various levels of the academic ecosystem. It also envisages the establishment of cutting-edge research infrastructure in collaboration with institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The plan proposes providing targeted support to startups and industries working in quantum computing, quantum communication and quantum cryptography. It also includes drafting appropriate policies and regulatory frameworks for the sector.

Welcoming the proposal, Boseraju said, "Our government is open to collaboration with Penang, often referred to as the 'Silicon Valley of the East'. This partnership will complement the technological growth of both regions." PTI AMP SSK