Pench reserve's famous 'Langdi' tigress dies of old age; was sibling of renowned 'Collarwali'

Seoni (MP), Mar 7 (PTI) 'Langdi', one of the oldest and well-known tigresses of the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, died on Saturday due to old age, forest officials said.

Born in 2008, the tigress, identified as PN-20 (T-20), was about 18 years old and was among the oldest in the reserve, Deputy Director Puneet Goyal told PTI.

"The tigress was found dead around 10.30 am in Karmajhiri core area of the reserve. It was popular as 'Langdi' (lame) among tourists as it had a congenital deformity in one forepaw and walked with a slight limp. It was the sibling of the well-known 'Collarwali' tigress of Pench and had a large presence in Karmajhiri range," he informed.

The tigress had given birth to 10 cubs during its lifetime, which helped increase the big cat population in the reserve and surrounding areas, officials said.

'Langdi' had become physically weak due to old age and had been unable to hunt on its own in recent months, they added.

A post-mortem was conducted by veterinarians as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines before the carcass was disposed of, the officials said.