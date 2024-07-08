Pench Tiger Reserve cracks down on illegal fishing; boats, nets seized

Nagpur, Jul 8 (PTI) In a crackdown on illegal fishing, the authorities seized two boats and more than 160 fishing nets in Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, a forest official said on Monday.

The Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) made the seizure to tackle illegal fishing at Totaladoh dam over the last two days, deputy director of Pench Tiger Reserve (Maharashtra) Prabhu Nath Shukla said in a release.

Totaladoh Dam, part of the Meghdoot reservoir and situated within the critical tiger habitat of Pench Tiger Reserve, plays a crucial role in maintaining the biodiversity of the region.

The STPF Totladoh seized two boats along with 165 fishing nets in the Magar Nala and Jamun Nala areas, he said.

"The seizures are a testament to our unwavering dedication to safeguarding the delicate ecosystem of Totaladoh Dam in the reserve," Shukla said.