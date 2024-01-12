Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra becomes India's first Dark Sky Park

Nagpur: Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra has earned the title of the first Dark Sky Park in India and fifth in Asia for protecting the night sky and preventing light pollution, making the facility ideal for astronomy enthusiasts.

Recognising the intrinsic value of the night sky as a natural, cultural, and historical resource, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) emphasises the importance of preserving natural darkness for the sake of nature conservation, ecological integrity in protected areas, and the well-being of communities in healthy cities, said Prabhu Nath Shukla, deputy director of PTR Maharashtra.

The escalating global threat of light pollution poses a substantial risk to this invaluable resource, he stated in a release.

The Dark and Quiet Skies for Science and Society Working Group, led by the International Astronomical Union, has recommended the establishment of 'Dark Sky Oases' by national and local governments, Shukla said.

He said the Dark Sky Place certification focuses on lighting policy, dark sky-friendly retrofits, outreach and education, and monitoring the night sky.

The reserve has inaugurated a night observatory with the district planning committee (DPC) fund, the official said, adding that the area near Bagholi has been earmarked for stargazing.

As part of the measures, more than 100 street and community lights in Wagholi, Sillari, Pipariya and Khapa villages of the Paoni UC Range buffer area have been replaced with lights facing the ground to mitigate light pollution, he said.