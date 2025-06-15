Penchant for innovative farming sees Chhattisgarh farmer grow apples in Bilaspur plains

Bilaspur, Jun 15 (PTI) A farmer couple from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh has been successful in cultivating apples, which are traditionally grown in higher altitudes with cooler climes.

Jadunandan Verma (53), whose family has been cultivating vegetables and paddy, said his interest in innovation in agriculture drove him to explore new avenues rather than continue with conventional farming.

Verma and his wife Divya (47) have become the cynosure of all eyes in their native Malhar nagar panchayat in Masturi development block, with most farmers wanting to emulate their spirit of taking new paths.

"Paddy and vegetable cultivation are predominant in our region. My family was also doing the same. Gradually my interest in innovation in agriculture drove me towards exploring new avenues other than conventional farming. I started growing different vegetables on my land as intercrop farming, then moved on to litchi," Verma told PTI Videos.

"In 2021, I thought of growing a variety of apple that can be cultivated in the plains that see temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius. I started looking up Youtube videos. My maternal uncle had started apple farming in his village Birre in neighbouring Balodabazar district a year ahead of me but he could not get much success. I also took advice from him," he added.

Verma ordered 140 apple tree saplings, at Rs 350 each, from Himachal Pradesh in 2023, with sowing each of them on 60 'dismil' (decimal) land entailing an expenditure of Rs 700, he said.

"Villagers here did not believe it would work, and even I was apprehensive. However, I was confident that hard work pays off. Eventually, all were surprised when the saplings grew into trees and bore fruits. The 140 trees have produced 50-60 kilograms of apples. A large part of distributed here, while some I sold in the local market for Rs 250 per kg," he said.

Apples grown in the plains can sometimes be sour but the ones from his land have good taste, he said, adding it was giving him confidence that its cultivation will fetch him good returns in the years to come.

Verma did his schooling till Class VIII before completing Class X from open school, and then went on complete a diploma course in agriculture under a government scheme.

The couple has two children, and their son is pursuing BSC agriculture with plans to take up innovative farming.

Recognizing their hard work and innovation, the duo were among those invited as special guests from Chhattisgarh in the Republic Day 2025 national celebrations in Delhi.

"This invite from the government of India made all my hard work worth it," Verma said with pride.

Malhar Nagar Panchayat chairperson Dhaneshwari Kaiwart said Verma has won many awards for innovation in agriculture and organic farming, with his apple cultivation now setting an example for others.

He has been felicitated by the prime minister and chief minister as well, Kaiwart added. PTI COR TKP BNM