Pencil factory gutted in fire in Jammu; no casualties reported

Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) A pencil factory was gutted in a fire along the Jammu-Poonch national highway here on Tuesday, an official said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

The fire broke out at Talab Tillo around 4.05 pm, an official of the fire and emergency services said.

He said a total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the scene to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately, the official said, adding that the fire has been restricted to the premises of the pencil factory, with firefighters continuing their operation to completely bring it under control.

The loss of property will be known only after the completion of the firefighting operation, he said.