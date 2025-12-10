Pendency of public grievances drops by 74% in five years: Govt in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The pendency of public grievances has seen a sharp decline of 74 per cent from 10.23 lakh in 2021 to 2.62 lakh as on November 30, 2025, Lok Sabha was informed Wednesday.

Giving the data on the Centralised Public Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said the consistent fall in pendency was driven by higher disposal rates, stricter timelines and new monitoring mechanisms.

CPGRAMS is an online platform available to citizens 24/7 to lodge their grievances with public authorities on any subject related to service delivery.

Responding to a question, the minister said disposals have remained higher than receipts for five consecutive years, while grievance receipts have stayed broadly stable except for a spike in 2024.

The minister said that despite a large volume of complaints, pendency has been steadily and significantly reduced.

He said the government’s decision in August 2024 to shorten the grievance redressal timeline from 30 days to 21 days had further strengthened the system.

"Most pending grievances are within the permitted time frame and are work in progress,” the ministry clarified.

Singh highlighted that the Review Meeting Module, introduced in February 2025 for central ministries and later extended to states and Union territories, has enhanced quality control and monitoring.

“A total of 221 senior-level review meetings have been held till November 30, reviewing 7,483 grievances,” he said. The process has "sensitised the grievance-handling chain and given impetus to reducing pendency," according to the reply.

The government also reported expansion of grievance registration in rural and remote areas through integration with over 5 lakh Common Service Centres, enabling citizens to file complaints via 2.5 lakh village-level entrepreneurs. Since its launch in 2022, 5.63 lakh grievances have been filed through CSCs.

The minister also listed the 10-step reforms for CPGRAMS introduced in 2022 and the comprehensive guidelines issued in 2024, which mandate dedicated grievance cells, stronger escalation mechanisms, experienced nodal officers, and emphasis on root-cause analysis.