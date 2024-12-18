Pending GST tax dues recovery under amnesty scheme likely to be Rs 6,000 cr: Ajit Pawar

Nagpur, Dec 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the government expected a recovery of 20 per cent of the outstanding tax or Rs 6,000 crore from the dues under an amnesty scheme related to state GST demands.

The amnesty scheme, introduced on November 1, is expected to receive 1.14 lakh applications for the waiver of penalty and interest accumulated from 2017-18 to 2019-20, he said.

"The scheme will be in force till March 31, 2025, for the recovery of the outstanding Rs 54,000 crore, including Rs 27,000 crore towards the disputed tax and the rest in penalty and accumulated interest," Pawar said in the legislative assembly.

He said the state government expects to recover 20 per cent of the outstanding tax or Rs 6,000 crore.

Pawar said businessmen and industries participating in the amnesty scheme would benefit Rs 6,000 crore.

"The scheme offers a waiver in penalty and interest on the outstanding tax amount," he added.

Pawar said the GST Department sent out 80,000 letters to businesses and industries for their participation in the scheme. PTI MR NSK