Pending medical bills of pensioners to be cleared in a month: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced here on Monday that the pending medical bills of pensioners will be cleared within the next month.

Addressing a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Front here, the chief minister noted that the state government was committed to the welfare of its employees and pensioners.

He emphasised that employees were the backbone of the government, and fairly addressing their issues and demands was the responsibility of the government.

To ensure that retired employees can continue their social responsibilities without any hindrance, the government restored the Old Pension Scheme after coming to power. This decision has benefited 1.36 employees in the state, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu assured that the government was actively working to resolve the demands of pensioners and has been clearing their pending dues from time to time.

He further said that the government was focusing on both resource generation and maintaining financial discipline. However, due to financial mismanagement during the previous BJP government, the economic condition of the state was adversely affected, which also delayed payments to employees and pensioners, he added.

President of the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Front, Atma Ram Sharma, expressed his gratitude to the chief minister and also shared various demands of the pensioners.