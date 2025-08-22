Pending projects under AMRUT 2.0 must be completed by March 31: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said pending projects related to water supply and sewerage under the AMRUT 2.0 mission in urban areas should be completed by March 31, 2026.

Chairing a review meeting of the social sector war room at Sahyadri Guest House here, Fadnavis directed government agencies to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes and missions so that they bring a tangible improvement in the quality of life of citizens.

He said that departments must remain alert to ensure the state does not lag in executing Central government schemes.

"Various schemes and initiatives are aimed at uplifting the standard of living of common people. It is the responsibility of departments to ensure effective implementation and bring about positive change in society," he said.

State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Public Health Meghna Bordikar-Sakore, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar and senior officials attended the meeting, a statement from the CM's office said.

Reviewing the AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) mission, Fadnavis stressed that pending projects in urban areas related to water supply, sewerage, green spaces and lake rejuvenation should be completed in 'mission mode' by March 31, 2026.

He directed officials to accord pending administrative approvals immediately and ensure the timely participation of local bodies.

He said construction should commence only after securing all statutory permissions to avoid delays.

"If permissions are granted in advance, work can start without disruption. Departments should also ensure phased approvals so that projects move smoothly," the chief minister said.

He emphasised the need to complete health and wellness centres under the National Health Mission to provide accessible healthcare in urban areas, and asked the medical education and health departments to assess current and future manpower requirements, especially in the paramedical sector, and ensure nursing colleges have adequate infrastructure before granting permissions.

The state government should frame a policy to make manpower available urgently in the health sector, he added.

The Prime Minister's Matru Vandana Yojana, now shifted to the Women and Child Development Department, must cover all pending beneficiaries, Fadnavis said.

He also called for expediting approvals from the National Centre for Disease Control for projects under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

The CM asked officials to ensure regular upkeep of 'Bhishma Cubes' — temporary hospital units for emergencies.

Fadnavis also reviewed projects under the 15th Finance Commission grants, the PM Matru Vandana Yojana, Ayushman Bharat health infrastructure mission and other key schemes. PTI MR ARU