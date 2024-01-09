Pending tax: Civic body seals UPSRTC office with employees inside, de-sealed after DM's intervention

Meerut (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A municipal corporation team on Tuesday sealed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) regional manager's office here over outstanding tax of Rs 29 crore while staffers were inside the building.

After around five hours, the seal was removed on the intervention of the district magistrate.

The UPSRTC (UP Roadways) regional manager's office has to pay a pending house tax of Rs 29 crore, according to a senior official.

Notices were served several times by the municipal corporation but UPSRTC officials neither deposited the due amount nor gave any satisfactory replies, he said.

Following orders of senior officials, the entrance of the office was sealed today, the official said.

Bharat Bhushan, an accountant posted in the UPSRTC regional manager's office, alleged that the municipal corporation team sealed the office's entrance without informing staffers.

The team did not even feel the need to bring staffers out of the building before sealing it, he said and claimed that during the sealing process, more than 35 officers and employees were present inside the office.

In-charge Regional Manager Lokesh Rajput said he has informed his seniors about the matter. The Meerut Commissioner has also been informed, he said.

According to tax officer Rajesh Kumar Singh, the last notice regarding pending house tax was given to the regional manager's office in November last year.

But UPSRTC officers kept refusing to pay saying that the UP Roadways office in Varanasi pays no house tax, he said and added that they were told that the case of Varanasi is different as the roadway's office there is in the cantonment area.

On the intervention of District Magistrate Deepak Meena, the seal on the door of the office was removed after five hours, around 4 pm. PTI COR SAB ANB ANB