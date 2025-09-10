Pending works in Sanand will be completed in four years, says Amit Shah

Ahmedabad, Sept 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday stressed that all pending works in the Sanand assembly segment of Gujarat will be completed in the next four years.

Sanand is one of the seven assembly segments under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Shah.

"For the last six years, we have been trying to develop the Sanand assembly segment through a carefully planned design. I want to assure you that not a single village in Sanand will be left without basic amenities by 2029. We will complete all the pending work in Sanand in the next four years," said Shah.

He addressed a gathering online after inaugurating or laying the foundation stone for projects of Rs 80 crore for Sanand.

Shah said he had prepared a list of facilities that are lacking in Sanand and adjoining Bavla municipalities.

He stated that the Gujarat government has prepared a plan to resolve issues regarding roads, as well as healthcare, sewer lines, and drinking water in these two municipalities over the next four years.

"During my recent visit to Sannad, I met local industrialists and held a discussion about what they can do for the surrounding villages. They have promised to spend Rs 150 crore of their CSR fund to provide basic amenities in these villages during the next one-and-a-half to two years," Shah added. PTI PJT PD NSK