Penguin announces new imprint for books on sports

New Delhi: Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Thursday announced the launch of 'Penguin Play', a new dedicated imprint for the dynamic and captivating world of sports.

Home to an eclectic and diverse range of books and with one of the strongest portfolios of books in the sports genre -- including titles such as "The Dhoni Touch" by Bharat Sundaresan and "Playing To Win" by Saina Nehwal -- the new imprint will boast of a sizeable backlist, featuring compelling narratives, insightful biographies, and authoritative analyses that capture the essence of the sporting world.

"Few things in life bring forth passion, pain, and pleasure in equal measure, and sports is one of them. With a view to offering our readers the best and the most diverse list of books on sports, we are delighted to launch Penguin Play... I am excited to begin this new journey with my team and wish them my very best," said Milee Ashwarya, publisher at PRHI.

Penguin Play, which aims to deliver thought-provoking literature for sports enthusiasts and readers alike, intends to release an average of three new books every year.

So, besides new acquisitions like cricketer R Ashwin's autobiography and Bharat Sundaresan's next book, the readers can soon expect mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton and former captain of Indian women cricket team Mithali Raj to get published by Penguin Play.

"Penguin is one of the top publishing houses, both in India and globally, which makes me proud to be associated with them. I look forward to working with them in bringing hopefully tens of thousands of people joy, ease, and flow as they lean even further into the wonderful life they were born to live," said Upton, author of "The Barefoot Coach", in a statement.