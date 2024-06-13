Penguin launches 30 books series; aims to empower readers through knowledge, guidance

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Penguin India has come out with a curated selection of 30 books aimed at guiding and mentoring individuals striving for personal and professional excellence.

The Penguin Life Hack series seeks to provide invaluable life lessons and insights to those who may not have had access to mentors in their lives, the publishing house said.

Talking about this initiative, Manoj Satti, group vice president (international product & marketing) at Penguin India, said the Penguin Life Hack series is an endeavour to "present our best offerings in the self-help genre to our readers to help them along their personal growth journey".

"We at Penguin Random House India firmly believe that finding the right book can transform one's life and turn it around in the blink of an eye," he added.

The series presents a diverse range of topics, each book offering practical advice and wisdom to help readers excel in various aspects of life.

The book "Four Thousand Weeks" (by Oliver Burkeman) has the hack 'Make the most of the little time we have' and "Diary of a CEO" (Steven Bartlett) 'Discover the laws of success'.

Some other hacks and the books are 'Learn to enjoy what you do' - "Feel-Good Productivity" (Ali Abdaal), 'Find creative inspiration in any situation' - "The Creative Act" (Rick Rubin), 'Be authentic and believe in yourself' – "Courage to be Disliked" (Ichiro Kishimi & Fumitake Koga), 'Master the Art of Simple Living' - "Zen" (Shunmyo Masuno) and 'Overcome mental biases' - "Think Again" (Adam Grant). PTI ZMN RDS RDS