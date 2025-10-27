Penguin launches new imprint for spiritual, philosophical books

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Monday announced the launch of 'Penguin Tattva', a new imprint under Penguin Select, focused on publishing books rooted in Indian spiritual and philosophical traditions.

The imprint, according to the publishing house, will bring together foundational ideas and eternal principles in accessible and engaging formats for a new generation of readers as well as lifelong seekers.

"In an age overwhelmed by noise and distraction, Penguin Tattva offers readers clarity and depth rooted in the enduring wisdom of Indian traditions. As we navigate a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world, the need for grounded insight has never been greater.

"This imprint is where ancient Indian philosophy meets the modern mind in relevant conversation -- books that don’t just inform but inspire, guide, and transform," Shivani Pandey, editor in charge of Penguin Tattva, said in a statement.

Launching with a curated list of 12–15 titles annually, the inaugural list is expected to release in late 2025. It will include works that blend clarity, authenticity, and visual excellence -- books that are as transformative as they are timeless.