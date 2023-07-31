Penguin Random House partners with Arabic publisher Kalimat Group

New Delhi: Penguin Random House (PRH) on Monday announced partnership with Arabic publishing house Kalimat Group as it aims to increase the range of Arabic titles available in the international market.

Advertisment

Launched in 2007, Kalimat Group, one of the leading publishing houses in the UAE, is known for its wide range of books from children's and illustrative storytelling to Arabic literary works for adults.

"Kalimat Group has achieved unprecedented success under the formidable vision, guidance, and leadership of Sheikha Bodour. We are delighted to partner with them as we have long admired the publishing programme they have created, one we will continue to build on together.

"With this collaboration, we are excited to bring new experiences to our readers and widen the scope of translated literature. Literature cannot survive in solitude, and its growth depends on transcending borders set by geography and languages," said Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO, PRHI and Southeast Asia, in a statement.

Advertisment

Under the agreement, PRH through its division in India will translate a range of Arabic literary works by Kalimat Group into English and bring them to markets worldwide.

Additionally, Kalimat Group will translate a selection of titles from the PRH catalogues in South Asia and Southeast Asia into Arabic, making them available to Arabic readers everywhere.

"Working together we can find new audiences, increase the reach of our authors and enrich the international publishing landscape, which is to the benefit of readers in many markets" said Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, CEO and founder of Kalimat Group.