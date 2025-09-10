Pension Adalat expedited grievance redressal, reduced procedural delays: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that Pension Adalat has expedited grievance redressal and reduced procedural delays while providing timely justice to pensioners who had been waiting for their rightful dues for years.

Chairing the 14th Pension Adalat at Vigyan Bhawan here, he lauded the initiative for its unique “whole of government approach” by bringing together all the concerned departments/ministries and agencies on one platform.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, highlighted that the adalat has expedited grievance redressal and reduced procedural delays.

"It has provided timely justice to pensioners who had been waiting for their rightful dues for years," he said.

It has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to pensioners, recognising them not just as beneficiaries but as active contributors to society who deserve dignity and financial security in their advancing years, the minister said.

The adalat was organised by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) under the theme of 'Family Pensioners & Super Senior Pensioners'.

A total of 894 long-pending grievances relating to family pension matters from 21 departments and ministries were taken up for redressal, said a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh said that up to the 13th Pension Adalat held in June 2025, a total of 25,831 cases were taken up, out of which 18,481 cases were successfully resolved by various ministries and departments.

He emphasised that these adalats are not just grievance-redressal forums but a mechanism of justice delivery, especially to the most vulnerable – widows, super senior citizens, and family pensioners.

The minister underlined the need to establish grievance help desks in every department/ministry to ensure that pensioners feel their concerns are being heard at the earliest stage and strengthen the digital grievance monitoring systems to avoid future delays.

The 14th Pension Adalat demonstrated that the government is committed to resolving even the oldest and most complex cases, he said.

"By ensuring that arrears worth lakhs of rupees are paid and justice delivered to those who had been waiting for years, the adalat restored faith in the system and underscored the government's sensitivity towards pensioners," Singh said.