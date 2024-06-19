Pension benefit to sickle cell anemia affected people in J'khand's Khunti

Ranchi, Jun 19 (PTI) People suffering from sickle cell anemia will get a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 in Jharkhand's Khunti district, an official said on Wednesday.

The Khunti district administration for the first time in Jharkhand has approved pension benefits for persons suffering from sickle cell anemia under Swami Vivekananda Nishakt Swawlamban Protsahan Scheme, he said.

A brainchild of Khunti Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lokesh Mishra, the social security cell of Khunti has initiated the programme.

In the first phase, nine beneficiaries have been identified from different blocks-- three each from Khunti and Karra, two from Murhu and one from Torpa block, according to an official statement.

"Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 1000 per month will be given to the beneficiaries for life," it stated.

In case any sickle cell case coming to light or identified later on it will be covered under this scheme, the release said.

Sickle cell screening of 99,165 persons has been conducted so far in the district.

Out of which 114 were found to be carriers of sickle cell and a total of 46 persons were found to be suffering from sickle cell anemia-thalassemia disease, it said.

"Among them, nine persons who have been suffering from 40 per cent or more sickle cell anemia-thalassemia disease are being given pension under Swami Vivekananda Nishakt Swavalamban Protsahan Yojana on the basis of disability certificate," the release stated.

At a time when life expectancy of people has increased due to health facilities, the tribal population is suffering from various diseases in Jharkhand.

Sickle cell anemia is one of the very widespread diseases in the state, the release said. Sickle cell anemia is considered to be a hereditary blood-related disease in which red blood cells contort into a sickle shape. The cells die early, leaving a shortage of healthy red blood cells (sickle cell anemia) and can block blood flow causing pain (sickle cell crisis).

An awareness regarding remedies and treatment of the disease is required in remote areas, health experts said.

Khunti administration operates sickle cell mobile medical vans in remote rural areas of the district and conducts sickle cell screening.

Sickle cell anemia-thalassemia-Day Care Centre is also being run in Sadar Hospital, Khunti, with the objective of providing proper medical facilities to people suffering from sickle cell anemia, the release said. PTI SAN RG