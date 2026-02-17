Pensioners stage protest in Shimla over their long withstanding demands

Shimla, Feb 17 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Pensioners' Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti on Tuesday staged a protest near the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha over the long withstanding demands of payment of dearness allowance and other issues.

During the protest, pensioners raised slogans against the state government, accusing it of adopting "anti-employees' policies".

Suresh Thakur, president of the committee alleged that the state government is citing financial crisis as a reason to withhold dearness allowance, arrears, and other financial benefits of pensioners, while at the same time the government is raising salaries and allowances of public representatives and pensions of commission office-bearers.

"While the government claims to be facing financial difficulties, it is purchasing vehicles worth crores for government departments. Such double standards will not be tolerated by the pensioners" he said.

He said, "Thousands of pensioners from across the state had staged a massive rally in Dharamshala on November 28, 2025. At that time, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had assured us to hold talks in the assembly.However, no meeting has been called so far." "We demand payment of gratuity, leave encashment, commutation, and revised pension for employees retired between January 1, 2016 and January 31, 2022.

"We also demand payment of 13 percent dearness allowance and pending arrears and timely disbursement of pensions to pensioners retired from various departments, boards, corporations and universities" Thakur said.

He warned the government of staging a massive protest outside the assembly premises on the day when the state's Budget will be presented, if it fails to hold talks soon. He asserted that pensioners will not withdraw their movement and their next protest will be much bigger than what was held on Tuesday. PTI COR SKY SKY