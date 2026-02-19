Pensions restored to over 19,000 'women in distress' after reverification by Delhi govt: Officials

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Delhi government has reinstated financial assistance to over 19,000 women in distress under a scheme following a reverification exercise, officials said on Thursday.

Financial aid to over 63,000 beneficiaries under the Delhi Pension Scheme to Women in Distress was stopped after a verification conducted in December 2023, they said.

The survey was conducted by Anganwari workers among 3.81 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme.

The monthly benefit of Rs 2,500 was temporarily withheld for 63,844 individuals after the door-to-door survey uncovered "widespread discrepancies", officials said.

Out of these, 11,239 cases were later identified as not eligible for reasons such as double pension, employment, non-requirement or death, following the reverification process.

Out of the remaining 52,605 eligible cases, financial aid to over 19,000 beneficiaries have been reinstated by the district women and child development offices last month, they said.

Currently, the number of beneficiaries under scheme is over 3.96 lakh, they added.