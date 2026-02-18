Pensions will be disbursed before release of salaries: Himachal education department

Dharamshala, Feb 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on Wednesday announced that pensions will now be disbursed before the release of salaries to serving staff.

The decision is aimed at prioritising the welfare of retired employees.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE), Chairman, Rajesh Sharma made the announcement during a ceremony organised in Dharamshala to honour pensioners from across the state.

Addressing the gathering, he said that retired employees are the institution's "living history" and they have laid the foundations of the present achievements and accolades of the board.

"The board remains indebted to its former employees whose dedication, honesty and hard work shaped the institution over the years," he added.

Addressing the event, he emphasised the importance of financial security for senior citizens and assured that payment of pensions would be treated as a top priority.

He also informed that the board is developing a digital system to streamline pension-related services. "Once implemented, pensioners will be able to track grievances, monitor the status of pension cases and medical reimbursements, and access updates online without having to visit offices repeatedly," he added.

The chairman further said that a transparent and time-bound mechanism is being put in place to ensure prompt settlement of pensions, medical bills and other administrative matters.

He also assured that regular interaction between pensioners and board authorities would continue in future to address concerns and incorporate suggestions for improving the system.

Pensioners from various parts of Himachal Pradesh were felicitated in recognition of their long and dedicated service at the event. PTI COR OZ OZ