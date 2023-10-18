Peon at Thane collectorate, 2 others held in bribery case

Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a peon with the Thane district collectorate in Maharashtra and two other men in a case of bribery, ACB officials said on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old peon allegedly made a demand of Rs 5,000 from a person for speeding up a work under the RTI and Rs 1 lakh to facilitate extension of time on an attachment order, an ACB official said in a release.

The person lodged a complaint with the ACB's Thane unit which laid a trap and nabbed the three persons on Tuesday.

One the accused men accepted Rs 4,500 and the other one took Rs 15,000 on behalf of the peon, the release said.

After apprehending the two men, the ACB also nabbed the peon, it said.

The three accused have been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said. PTI COR GK