Peon caught accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in Maharashtra’s Latur

Latur, Oct 10 (PTI) A peon from the office of the Child Development Project Officer (CPDO) in Maharashtra’s Latur was arrested after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed him accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Bhagwan Rohidas Bansode (48) had allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 from the complainant to help her secure the position of an Anganwadi assistant, the official said.

The complainant then approached the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed Bansode as he accepted Rs 50,000, a part of the bribe, on Wednesday, the official said.

On ACB’s complaint, the Shivajinagar police booked Bansode under the Prevention of Corruption Act and arrested him, the official added. PTI COR NR