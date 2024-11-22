Peon on poll duty booked for misguiding elderly voter in Maharashtra's Kalyan town

Thane, Nov 22 (PTI) A peon with the Kalyan civic body in Thane district, who was on Maharashtra assembly election duty, has been booked for allegedly misguiding an elderly female voter on the polling day, a police official said on Friday.

The official at the Bazarpeth police station, where the electoral offence was filed on Thursday, said the woman (80,) a resident of Ahilya Chowk in Kalyan town, came to a booth at around 11.30 am on Wednesday (the day when assembly polls were held in the state) to cast her vote.

While casting her vote, the octogenarian was looking for the symbol (lotus) of a national party and as she did not find it on the EVM, she approached a peon of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation who was on election duty at the booth, he said.

The peon allegedly told the elderly woman that the symbol of the national party and that of one of the regional outfits in the fray ('mashaal' or flaming torch) were the same, according to the official.

The senior citizen cast her vote based on the explanation given by the poll staffer. However, she later realised the peon had misguided her, he said.

She approached a senior election officer at the booth and explained the matter. The octogenarian then filed a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Representation of People Act against the peon, according to the official. PTI COR RSY