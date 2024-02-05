Peon sexually assaults four-year-old girl at pvt school in Mumbai; parents stage protest

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a peon at a private school in the western suburb of Kandivali here, following which parents on Monday staged a protest claiming negligence by the school authorities, police said.

The incident occurred during school hours on Friday morning when the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the child in the washroom and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the assault, an official from Samta Nagar police station said.

"The girl narrated the ordeal to her family members after reaching home, following which they alerted the police. The child is undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Borivali," he said.

The 40-year-old accused has been arrested under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Several parents staged a protest outside the school on Monday after the accused was arrested, he said.

Parents demanded action against the school authorities for negligence, alleging that they had known about the incident but had not informed the police. PTI ZA ARU