People across Andhra Pradesh welcome New Year with gusto

Amaravati, Jan 1 (PTI) People across Andhra Pradesh ushered in New Year 2026 with celebrations at beaches, cities, tourist centres and places of worship amid tight security arrangements.

Large crowds gathered late Wednesday night in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and other towns as residents and visitors welcomed the new year with enthusiasm statewide.

In Visakhapatnam, people thronged Beach Road, where police regulated traffic. Hotels, clubs and resorts hosted special parties, live music and DJ events through the night.

Families, youth and tourists from various parts welcomed 2026 enjoying the scenic coastline, festive lighting and vibrant atmosphere along the beaches late night.

Meanwhile, Tirupati saw devotional fervour as Vaikuntha Ekadashi coincided with the New Year, with the hill shrine illuminated, and decorrated with flowers.

Households began the day before sunrise, with families cleaning their homes, drawing muggu (rangoli) at entrances and adorning doorways with mango-leaf toranalu (festoons), symbolising purity and prosperity.

Oil lamps were lit, marking the removal of darkness and the welcoming of positive energy.

Families visited nearby temples and prominent shrines, offering prayers, coconuts and flowers, believing the first day's devotion would set the tone for the entire year. Many sought blessings for health, stability and success.

A carefully prepared festive meal followed, with dishes like pulihora, bobbatlu and payasam.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief and former CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted people on the occasion.